Capitol police chief to retire

The Vermont Statehouse is getting a new police chief.

Capitol Police Chief Les Dimick is retiring this April after more than 15 years on the job, nine of them as chief.

He started there as a sergeant in 2001 following 20 years with the Hardwick Police Department. The three-person department was created in 1999 and patrols and protects the Statehouse, with backup from state police and sheriff's departments during big events.

