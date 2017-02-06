Quantcast

Louras to seek 6th term as Rutland mayor

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Rutland's mayor says he's seeking another term in office.

It would be Mayor Chris Louras' sixth term since he was first elected in 2007. He's going to be making the formal announcement, and outline what his priorities are for the city Monday at 5:30 p.m. at The Bakery on West Street.

