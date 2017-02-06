Searchers find body of Cannon Mountain skier who got hurt

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - Searchers have found the body of a 57-year-old Cannon Mountain skier who succumbed to injuries after leaving a trail and entering the woods.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers identified her as 57-year-old Susan Galli, of Amherst, New Hampshire. She was found at about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the woods off of the Taft Slalom Trail.

Officers said Galli was overdue Sunday. Her vehicle was found at a parking lot at the Cannon Mountain Ski Area. Searchers from the ski patrol and grooming operations joined police and conservation officers in the search for her throughout the night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.