NY looks to reform onerous, antiquated voting rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers want to overhaul the state's antiquated and cumbersome voting rules to make it easier for more people to cast a ballot.

Democratic senators announced several proposals Monday, including early voting up to eight days before an election, automatic registration and easier party enrollment prior to primary elections.

New York is among only 13 states without early voting. In addition, early party enrollment deadlines prevented many people from casting a primary ballot last year, including two of President Donald Trump's children.

Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers said the state should be embarrassed by its voting laws, which contribute to New York having one of the nation's lowest voter turnout rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, both Democrats, have proposed their own voting reforms.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.