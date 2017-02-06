Rutland man sentenced for distributing fentanyl

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for distributing the powerful painkiller fentanyl in the Rutland, Vermont, area.

Twenty-nine-year-old Donald Perkins, of Rutland, was sentenced on Monday, after previously pleading guilty.

Prosecutors say according to court records Perkins had distributed 88 grams of fentanyl. Perkins said he thought he was only selling heroin.

At the time he was also on federal supervised released for a 2011 conviction for conspiring to distribute cocaine, for which he had served five years in prison.

