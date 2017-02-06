Quantcast

Police find missing Fair Haven teenager

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. -

Police have found a teen who went missing from Fair Haven.

Investigators started searching for Alexis Sarro, 15, because she never showed up for school Monday morning.

They say she was later found safe in Whitehall, New York.

