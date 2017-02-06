Former NH teacher gets suspended sentence in drug case

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire high school teacher has received a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty in a drug-related investigation.

Diane Delisle was a special education teacher at Keene High School. She was accused of having someone help her remove a cut off straw, pill grinder and a small bag of white powder from the school as police approached her last August.

Police say co-workers said they saw the 54-year-old Delisle with the items. Police said she agreed to a search of her purse, but also texted someone to remove her purse from a classroom.

NH1 reports Delisle pleaded guilty to interference with government administration. She was sentenced to a year in prison Monday, which was suspended for two years. She completed a 21-day drug treatment program. She also was sentenced to community service.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.