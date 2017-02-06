Quantcast

Police: 7 arrested in Washington County drug investigation

MIDDLESEX, Vt. -

A month’s long investigation has led to the arrest of 7 suspects for drug and gun charges.

The Vermont Drug Task Force made the arrests in the Washington County area between January 30 and February 3. The charges include sale of heroin, sale of cocaine and user in possession of a firearm.

The suspects were processed and issued criminal citations to appear at the Washington Superior Court.

