I-91 wrong-way driver faces DUI charge

WESTMINSTER, Vt. -

Police say a wrong-way driver was four times over the legal limit when they pulled her over. 

Caitlyn Conley is accused of driving south in the northbound lane of Interstate 91 in Westminster.  The 28 year-old allegedly blew a .344  early Monday morning after she was pulled over.  The Massachusetts woman is facing a DUI charge. 
 

