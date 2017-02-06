Vermont among states opposing Trump immigration order

The Vermont Attorney General's office Monday joined 15 states and the District of Columbia that are supporting a lawsuit against the Trump administration's executive order on immigration.

The states of Washington and Minnesota won the first major battle with the Trump administration over its ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. That's allowed those with travel visas to begin arriving again. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is sending legal reinforcements to ensure the door remains open. "We're proud to stand in solidarity with Washington. We're proud to stand in solidarity with Minnesota," he said.

The filing of a legal brief with 15 other state attorneys general does not make the Green Mountain State part of the suit, but it allows the states to make their arguments without taking on any financial risk.

"I think it's an excellent way for us to get involved," said Tris Coffin, a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont. He says getting involved serves the state's interests.

The case is one step below the Supreme Court now, and the next decision will hold if the eight-member Supreme Court splits evenly.

Governor Phil Scott late Monday said he applauded the Attorney General's choice. He says the war over Trump's ban will be fought in national courts, and in Vermont too. "We are discussing our own legislation with our own legislature, and we'll move forward on that this week," Gov. Scott said.

Washington and Minnesota's lawsuit is not the only one pending against Trump's ban. Donovan says he'll consider joining other challenges on a case by case basis.