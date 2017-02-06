Quantcast

Sanders inspires new French fashion line - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Sanders inspires new French fashion line

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, motivated millions last election season and now he's inspiring the high end fashion world.

Sanders inspired the latest fashion line designed by the french fashion house Balenciaga. But Sanders told CNN he is definitely not runway material.

"I think of many attributes, being a great dresser or fashion maven is not one of them," said Sanders.

The fashion collection features his trademark khakis, practical shoes and cozy sweaters. Some of the clothes also have Sanders' campaign logo, but it reads "Balenciaga" instead of "Bernie."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.