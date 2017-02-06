Sanders inspires new French fashion line

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, motivated millions last election season and now he's inspiring the high end fashion world.

Sanders inspired the latest fashion line designed by the french fashion house Balenciaga. But Sanders told CNN he is definitely not runway material.

"I think of many attributes, being a great dresser or fashion maven is not one of them," said Sanders.

The fashion collection features his trademark khakis, practical shoes and cozy sweaters. Some of the clothes also have Sanders' campaign logo, but it reads "Balenciaga" instead of "Bernie."