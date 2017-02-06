Quantcast

Dump truck goes off road in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. -

A dump truck ended up in a ditch just off Route 15 in Sheldon.

It was hauling sand when it came around the corner where a small car was stopped in the roadway.

"He locked up his brakes and tried to avoid the collision. He aborted took the ditch and clipped the car and ended up in the ditch instead," said Assistant Chief Kelly Raymond, Sheldon Volunteer Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the crash.

