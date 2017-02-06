Plattsburgh company inks billion dollar deal

A billion dollar deal could bring well-paying jobs to Plattsburgh. SterRx is a manufacturing company looking to increase production there, potentially doubling their workforce by the end of the year.

SterRx is a manufacturing company that makes and distributes sterile drugs to customers across the country. Now they say a major contract will allow them to increase their business and add new jobs to the facility on Idaho Avenue in Plattsburgh. "This is truly a major breakthrough for us, and it couldn't be any more exciting," said Terry Wiley, the company's Vice President of Manufacturing.

Officials at SterRX announced Monday they inked a new one-billion dollar contract with Sagent Pharmaceuticals, a Japanese generic pharmaceutical company. The new contract will allow SterRx to manufacture a new line of drugs under the FDA's 503B provisions. "We will make ophthalmics, inhalation products, IV products, and injectables. 503B is unique in terms that the product is made, is compounded here, and filled here in a blow-fill-seal container specific to each patient," Wiley said.

With new product comes new positions. Officials say they're hoping to double the workforce in 2017 and continue to expand over the next 2 or 3 years. SterRx currently employs over 40 people at their Plattsburgh facility, and by the end of the year, they're hoping to increase that to around 80. North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says it's great news for the region. He says SterRx isn't the only major company expanding in Plattsburgh. "All over the community right now we see Fujitsu, and Swarovski, and Schluter -- other companies around the area -- Nova Bus -- who have been here for a while and they're all in a growth mode. They're all adding 10 jobs, 20 jobs, 40 jobs -- that adds up," Douglas said.

SterRx officials say their executive staff make around $50,000 or more per year, and employees on hourly pay make anywhere from $10 to $15 dollars an hour. "We're gonna be adding jobs immediately in the technical area in tech services, product development. We will be bringing on a number of production staff over the next few weeks. We will be selling our first commercial product in March," Wiley said.

Officials say they'll be looking for new hires with a background in science, engineering, or industrial work.