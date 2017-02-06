Quantcast

Patriots win fifth Super Bowl in comeback fashion - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Patriots win fifth Super Bowl in comeback fashion

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It was a huge night for Patriots fans, the team clenched a fifth Super Bowl title in the greatest comeback in NFL history.

Our Sports Director Mike McCune joined The :30 to talk about the amazing game.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.