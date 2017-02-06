More refugees headed to Vermont after judge lifts travel ban

As President Trump's immigration order is lifted by a judge, more refugees are headed for Vermont.

Exactly how many are coming is still being determined, but officials say they're set to arrive over the next two weeks.

WCAX learned over the weekend more refugees have been given the OK to come to Chittenden County. It's important to point out these are not new plans, but rather adapted ones, following President Trump's executive order on immigration.

Refugees are set to resume resettling in Chittenden County.

"Their tickets were canceled and now they will be re-issued so that they can travel to Vermont," said Stacie Blake, U.S Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

The refugees will arrive over the next week and a half. Officials say those destined for Chittenden County had already been vetted by the government and planned to be here, but got turned back after the immigration order.

Now, once again, they've been given the OK.

"This is due to the temporary restraining order that was issued by the judge in Washington state on late Friday," said Blake.

"I find that the court should and will grant a temporary restraining order," said U.S. District James Robart.

A ruling from Robart in Washington released the travel restrictions on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The order was backed by President Trump who took to Twitter Sunday criticizing the ruling and the judge.

But some local officials remain welcoming of refugees.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weineberger said,

"I am heartened that refugee families may again begin arriving in Chittenden County within the next few weeks. Burlington has been greatly enriched by the many refugees who have resettled here over recent decades, and the City remains committed to welcoming refugees from all around the world, including Syria. I express my sincere hope that the federal courts will continue to block the Trump administrations rushed and draconian travel ban."

"This will impact hundreds of individuals who will be arriving in the U.S. across the country," said Blake.

Specific numbers for the new refugees headed for Vermont aren't yet known. They may be coming from countries like Bhutan, Burma, Congo and Somalia.

In Winooski, city officials say news of the next round of refugees is not surprising and they're continuing business as usual.

"It really doesn't change much. If anything, I think a slowdown would've been strange for us versus a constant stream which is what we're accustomed to," said Ray Coffey, interim city manager.

The organization that helps refugees get settled says those headed here have been through an extensive 2-year background and screening process.

According to the Refugee Processing Center, 34 refugees have already arrived in Vermont since the start of the year. Meanwhile, officials in Rutland say the changing plans will not impact their city and they do not expect any additional refugees to head their way as of yet.