Vergennes police investigate theft at Kinney Drugs

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance Photo Surveillance Photo
VERGENNES, Vt. -

In Vergennes police released security cam pictures hoping to figure out who identify suspects. They say they may be involved in thefts of beauty and health care products from Kinney Drugs.

If you have any information call police at t 802-877-1152.

