Scott signs Vermont's African-American Heritage Trail proclamation

Vermont is known for its hiking and skiing trails, but Monday, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, drew attention to a trail that doesn't get much attention.
"It's an honor for me to sign this proclamation," said Scott.
The proclamation dedicates February to the celebration of Vermont's African-American Heritage Trail. It's a collection of sites across Vermont exploring the lives and fight for equality for black people in the state.
Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity Executive Director Curtiss Reed says the state's inclusive past can be a selling point in the present.
"Say 'hey, there's a reason to come to Vermont, and we might be one of the whitest states in the nation, but that's no reason not to come here' and the trail is central to telling that story," said Reed.
The proclamation comes as part of the state's recognition of Black History Month. The trail first opened in 2013 and celebrates personal stories dating back to the 1600s.
