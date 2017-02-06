Leahy criticizes Trump's 'bromance' with Putin

President Trump said he admires Russia's President and wants a closer relationship with Russia.

That raised eyebrows, but it's what he said after an interview with Fox's Bill O'Reilly that really drew sharp criticism. When O'Reilly called President Vladimir Putin a killer, President Trump responded by saying, "We've got a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?"

President Trump is finding very little support for his comments even from Republican allies on Capitol Hill. And the comment angered Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.

"Well Mr. President i'm proud to be a citizen of the U.S. of A and we are different than Russia. You may have some bromance with Putin, I'll tell you right now you should respect more of our country and our constitution," said Leahy.

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters says Trump's embrace of Putin and other actions could lead to impeachment.