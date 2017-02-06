Burlington police release use of force report

Burlington's Police Department is taking a look at its use of force.

"Any event in a unique time and place where an officer uses force on an individual that is resisting either arrest or protective custody or detainment," said Eric Fowler, Burlington Police crime analyst.

The data from 2010 to 2016 was made public on the department's online transparency portal.

"It shows that officers over the years have used less force... That when they do use force, they're more likely to use weaponless tactics," said Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo.

The report finding that stood out most: people of color were 37 percent more likely than white people to have a gun pointed at them. This was brought up at the department's meeting at the end of January to share the report with the public. Del Pozo says his team has already begun to look into the finding and that releasing more information about it is a high priority.

"It seems to have a lot to do with search warrants and arrest warrants and situations when officers normally take a precaution of having a weapon at the ready before they engage with someone," said del Pozo.

"There is context that needs to be drawn upon for this next level of analysis," said Fowler.

Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Vermont Ebony Nyoni is skeptical of the report and wants more information.

"I think that while they may be trying to work on it, that it's not as clean as the report makes it seem," said Nyoni.

Both the police department and Weinberger invited individuals and organizations to examine the data and contribute to the conversation.

"I am very supportive of local activists who say this is something we need to focus on and be concerned about," said Weinberger.

While data continues to be analyzed, Nyoni says the department needs to do more to be fair and accessible.

"It would benefit greatly the city of Burlington, the police department and other agencies, to work closely with the communities that they are trying to help," said Nyoni.

Del Pozo says in addition to further examining the disparity in officers pulling their guns, his department is looking more at recently released data on traffic stops.