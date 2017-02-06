Burlington bans smoking in city parks

There is no more smoking in Burlington city parks. The City Council passed an ordinance banning tobacco products and substitutes. There will be five parks that are exceptions to the rule: Oakledge, Waterfront, Battery, North Beach and Leddy. These parks will have designated smoking areas determined by the Parks and Recreation Department.

"It's not going to be police or parks department officials really that are going to be running around catching people smoking. It's up to us to uphold community values. That we value clean air and value the ability to have a healthy environment," said Jesse Bridges, Burlington Department of Parks and Recreation.

The city will be posting no smoking signs in its parks.