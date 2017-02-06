Quantcast

Bodies of 2 missing snowmobilers recovered in Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. -

The bodies of two missing snowmobilers were recovered Monday in Tupper Lake, New York.

New York State Police say they spent all day Sunday looking for brothers Stephen Sattler, 67, and Edward Sattler, 64, both of Blasdell. The men fell through thin ice on Raquette Pond.

Their bodies were found Monday afternoon. Autopsies will determine their exact causes of death.

