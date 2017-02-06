On a Rocket To 1,000

Monday, February 6th
ROCHESTER, Vt. - Rochester high school sophomore Troy Walker is wasting no time rocketing up the scoring charts. The 15-year-old scored a game high 32 points Monday night to pass the 1,000 point mark for his career in an 84-55 home loss to South Royalton.
The Royals own 1,000 point scorer, Nicholas Howe, poured in 40 points to lead the visitors to the win. South Royalton improves to 13-3, while Rochester falls to 8-5.
High school basketball scores for Monday, February 6th
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 55 Mt. Mansfield 50 F
Essex 57 S. Burlington 46 F
Burr & Burton 44 Mill River 59 F
Colchester 57 N. Country 55 F-2OT
Lamoille 53 Thetford 58 F
St. Johnsbury 53 Burlington 50 F
Rice 34 CVU 39 F
S. Royalton 84 Rochester 55 F
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vergennes 28 Milton 29 F
S. Burlington 36 BFA-St. Albans 42 F
N. Country 52 Missisquoi 28 F
