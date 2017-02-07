Retail gas prices still falling in Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Retail gas prices keep falling in northern New England.

Gas price website GasBuddy's survey says the average retail gasoline price in Maine has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33. The price went down 2.4 cents per gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.21. In Vermont, it's down 1.3 cents, to $2.32 per gallon.

The national average has fallen nearly a penny per gallon in the last week to $2.26.

The national average stands at 51.6 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.

