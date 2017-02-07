Quantcast

Retail gas prices still falling in Northern New England - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Retail gas prices still falling in Northern New England

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Retail gas prices keep falling in northern New England.

Gas price website GasBuddy's survey says the average retail gasoline price in Maine has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33. The price went down 2.4 cents per gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.21. In Vermont, it's down 1.3 cents, to $2.32 per gallon.

The national average has fallen nearly a penny per gallon in the last week to $2.26.

The national average stands at 51.6 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.