Rockingham starts construction on new bridges

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Vermont have started construction on two new bridges that will span the Williams River.

The Rutland Herald reports that the new High Bridges will replace old ones on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. The $44.5 million project will start in the spring and is projected to finish up by May 2020.

Vermont's Agency of Transportation chose Reed & Reed Construction and HDR Engineering for the project. Crews are currently drilling for test borings at the construction site.

Rockingham residents have been invited to an informational town hall meeting about the project on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

