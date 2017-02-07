New York Assembly backs bills boosting immigrant protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York state Assembly is calling for strengthened protections from federal action for its immigrant communities.

The Assembly on Monday passed a package of bills protecting the confidentiality of immigration status when someone receives state or local services or interacts with law enforcement.

One bill would reduce the maximum sentence for low-level misdemeanors to less than a year, allowing for judicial discretion rather than immediate deportation.

The bills passed alongside the state's Dream Act, which extends financial help for students in the country illegally. The Dream Act has received support from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but opposition in the Senate.

