Suspicious person complaints prompt arrest

Some relief for residents in Bethel after police nabbed a strange man wandering the area and alarming some people.
Police were called to Store Hill Road in Bethel Monday afternoon. A resident there reported seeing a suspicious man walking around the neighborhood, knocking on doors and then walking into one house where no one was home.
Police arrested Harley MacDonald, 31, of Randolph, and charged him with DUI.
Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say a woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she threw noodles at someone during an argument.
A heads up about traffic delays in Montpelier Thursday evening due to the Governor's Corporate Cup race.
In Burlington, some students are taking matters into their own hands to stop their classmates from drinking.
Residents of a small New York community ravaged by water contaminants linked to cancer say they are still waiting for the state to find a solution.
A marijuana legalization proponent says the Vermont Legislature's vote to legalize recreational use of marijuana shows the "walls of prohibition" are falling and it is here to stay.
New Hampshire is on the path to joining its New England neighbors by decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana.
The Trump administration says it's committed to taking on New Hampshire's opioid crisis.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a measure to protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation and help Vermonters with long-term care needs.
