Suspicious person complaints prompt arrest

BETHEL, Vt. -

Some relief for residents in Bethel after police nabbed a strange man wandering the area and alarming some people.

Police were called to Store Hill Road in Bethel Monday afternoon. A resident there reported seeing a suspicious man walking around the neighborhood, knocking on doors and then walking into one house where no one was home.

Police arrested Harley MacDonald, 31, of Randolph, and charged him with DUI.

