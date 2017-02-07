Police say Vt. woman's fatal stabbing still a priority

ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A little more than a month after an 81-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Vermont home, no one has been arrested, but police say the case remains a priority.

Helen Jones, of Arlington, was found dead on Jan. 4. Police said the death was a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds to the torso.

The Rutland Herald reports Maj. Glenn Hall of the Vermont State Police's Criminal Division said Monday there was no new information about the case that he could reveal.

Lt. Thomas McCoy of the Vermont State Police said increased trooper patrols in Arlington due to residents' concerns would continue as long as needed.

Police said are waiting for results of material that was submitted for DNA testing.

