Patriots fans pack Boston streets for parade

It was a snowy, damp, cold day in Boston but that did not stop tens of thousands of Patriots fans from coming out to show their support for the now five-time Super Bowl champions.

The parade started at 11 a.m. Players and other team officials rode in the popular tourist duck boats to give the crowd plenty of chances to see them.

The fan favorite likely to be cheered on the most-- MVP Quarterback Tom Brady. He earned his fifth championship ring Sunday.

It's the fifth time the Pats have won the Super Bowl but this one was historic for a few reasons, like their near-impossible fourth-quarter comeback to win 34-28 in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.

The parade ended with a rally at City Hall.

Here's what some fans had to say:

"I go to Boston College. I love the Pats. Let's go Brady. TB12. Let's go, let's go. Five rings. Five rings," said Robert Lemone, Wellesley, Mass.

"I thought we were going to lose but they came back fourth quarter. And I was like, 'Hell, yeah! That's how they always play the game," said Katy Czarniak, Bridgewater, Mass.

"I was the only one in my family that still believed that we could win the game. It was the best game that I ever saw," said Alex Denomme, Wellesley, Mass.

"I thought it was awesome. I was just waiting and biting my fingers and everything. And we did it. Yes we did," said Omayah Katongole, Woburn, Mass.

"This is a sign of respect. They rock. They are awesome. I'm here to honor them. They were great," said Marissa Ramos, Lowell, Mass.

"Donald Trump if you are listening, sign an executive order that fires Roger Goodell effective immediately. Do it now," said Zachary Cataldo, Lexington, Mass.

The crowds are gone but the party continues through the city. WCAX spoke with one Vermonter who is among them.

"It's all over now. You can't dispute he is the best quarterback of all time. Looking back, Goodell making him jump through all the hoops he had to jump through to get to this point. Come back, win every single game except for one game against Seattle and win the championship. All bets are off," said Orion Martin, Springfield.

Crews are out now cleaning up the parade route which was littered with beer cans. Patriots fans are getting used to events like this, but with all the controversy surrounding this season this year's victory seems a little bit sweeter than the rest.