St. Albans ice cream plant expanding

A big expansion for Ben & Jerry's in St. Albans Town.

Tuesday morning, the ice cream company announced it's moving forward on its 40,000-square-foot expansion project. Among the changes are a wastewater treatment plant and a new warehouse and packaging room. All told, it's expected to cost $14 million.

The company says this expansion solidly anchors the St. Albans plant in the company's long-term plans.

Construction is expected to be finished in November.