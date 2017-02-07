Quantcast

Sticky spill closes I-91

NEWPORT, Vt. -

A sticky situation briefly closed an interstate exit in the Northeast Kingdom Monday.

Interstate 91 Exit 27 in Newport was shut down for about 20 minutes after a drum of maple syrup tumbled off a truck on the off-ramp.

The fire department tells us the spill wasn't too bad but there were pieces of debris in the road that had to be picked up.

