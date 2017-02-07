Vt. legislators consider bill on immigration order

Vermont lawmakers will consider a bill later this week to push back against President Trump's controversial immigration order. The proposal is expected to emerge with substantial support, but regardless of what happens with court challenges to Trump's order, even proponents say the measure's impact won't be substantial.

"We're not going to use local law enforcement or state law enforcement to carry out the president's orders on immigration," said Sen Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

Lawmakers haven't seen the exact proposal yet as it's being drawn up by Gov. Phil Scott's staff. Proponents say taking action won't lead to political fallout from the White House given other states like California are pursuing similar laws.

"I think the states banding together have a certain amount of power," said Sears.

For the new Republican governor, the proposal is yet another instance of skewering Trump's policies and capacity. Vermont's largely moderate party has never fully embraced the new president, but we spoke with several Republican House members who are not opposed to Trump's ban.

"I personally do support it," said Rep. Ron Hubert, R-Milton.

Hubert says the executive order would allow the United States to evaluate its current procedures. The key for him and most of the House Republicans who do support the idea is that the ban is temporary and based on security risk rather than religion.

"Until we know exactly what's going on, I think I'd rather be on the side of caution," said Hubert.

But any new law will largely serve only as a statement. That's because the state has never agreed to the particular type of partnership with the feds the law would block and neither has any city or town department as far as we can tell.

We've also learned that the bill may ban the creation of a Muslim registry. Lawyers say that may provide some people comfort, but note they can already rest easy because a religious registry is unconstitutional.