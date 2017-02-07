Vt. school community mourns teacher killed in snowmobile crash

U-32 teacher Laure Angel was one of a kind.

"It was a passion about the kids. Not the social studies, but about the kids," said Bill Kimball, the Washington Central Schools Superintendent.

Angel's life was tragically taken over the weekend in a snowmobile crash in Lewis. Vermont State Police say she lost control of the machine and hit some trees.

"Atmosphere is just quiet. You walk in and it's dead quiet," said Brenden Davison, a junior.

Student relationships are personal at U-32. Teachers are on a first-name basis. Laure was known to have an infectious smile and personality that brought everyone together. But now, they're coming together in mourning. Flowers and sympathy gifts are being dropped off, while a flag is at half-staff outside the Montpelier school where Angel taught social studies.

Colleagues say she was proud of her international culture as a France native.

"She was going to become an American citizen in April," Kimball said.

School district officials say Angel was known to go out of her way to lift up others.

"She's just really good at relationships with many different types of people. I can't think of anybody that didn't say that she just really connected with them," Kimball said.

"She was a huge Patriots fan. She was always high on life," Davison said.

Angel's family tells WCAX News the 36-year-old also loved to hike and embraced the outdoors. And she was in love. She had planned to marry her fiancé, Kevin Wood, this summer. Some of her students had planned to be there.

"You think of so many ways that she inspired people and you hope that you can bring that back to these kids," mom Sarah Kinter said.

The school has called in crisis counselors for any students or staff members who need them.

Police say inexperience appears to be a factor that led up to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Related Story:

Fatal snowmobile crash in Lewis