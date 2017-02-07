Vt. school community mourns teacher killed in snowmobile crash

Police are looking for the truck involved in a hit-and-run in Southern Vermont.
Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say a woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she threw noodles at someone during an argument.
There's an update to the death investigation in Tupper Lake.
A heads up about traffic delays in Montpelier Thursday evening due to the Governor's Corporate Cup race.
In Burlington, some students are taking matters into their own hands to stop their classmates from drinking.
Police say dozens of old tires were tossed along an Essex road.
Does Southern Vermont have a cat problem? The Rutland County Humane Society developed a program to prevent feral cats from overpopulating.
Want to get your hands on some free money? Investigative Reporter Jennifer Costa found the state is sitting on $76 million, and some of it might be yours.
