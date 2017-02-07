Man facing 2nd death trial appeals constitutionality of law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Attorneys for a Vermont man facing a second death penalty trial for the 2000 abduction and killing of a Rutland supermarket worker are appealing a federal court ruling that found the death penalty constitutional.

And the attorneys for Donald Fell are also asking the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a December ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford that refused to delay Fell's trial, currently scheduled to begin Feb. 27.

Fell's attorneys filed the notice of appeal Tuesday in Vermont's U.S. District Court.

Fell is facing the federal death penalty for the killing of Terry King, the North Clarendon woman who was abducted when she arrived for work.

Fell was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to death, but the case was overturned because of juror misconduct.

