Slopeside: Middlebury College Snow Bowl

Gordi Eaton has been on the lifts at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl countless times.

"I went to school here a long time ago and graduated from Middlebury and came back in '76. And I've lived here with my family ever since," Eaton said.

These days, Eaton makes it to the mountain about five days a week, but Eaton isn't your average skier.

"I was on the 1960 and 1964 Olympic team. And I coached the 1968 Olympic team, along with Bob Biati, who is also a Middlebury graduate," Eaton said.

It's an Olympic past made possible with skills developed on a small mountain.

"I owe a lot to Middlebury and the coaching for sure," said Eaton.

Eaton's Olympic and college days are behind him, but plenty of Middlebury students are still making it to the Snow Bowl.

Hunt Cramer is a Middlebury freshman, who's made it to the mountain a dozen times this season.

"It's honestly awesome. It's so cool that our school owns a mountain. I can come here after class some days. Most of my friends back at home come home to do homework. I come out here and I ski," Cramer said.

Both Cramer and Eaton are enjoying firm snow surfaces, with a little new snow on top.

"It's a powder day. We have a couple inches of fresh powder and I'm loving it," said Cramer.

But with some gusty winds that powder is being blown around. Some areas have powder stashes, while others are blown off with ice.

"With really flat light this isn't perfect. But if you had really good light, this is very good skiing. But you've just got to be aware that you don't always see those bumps and ridges with that kind of flat light," said Eaton.

Conditions will be changeable in the coming days. With storm clouds moving in, you probably can tell that we have more weather moving our way. But this time it's going to start as snow, but as warmer air moves in we have more of a mix to deal with and briefly warmer weather, only to be followed by a cold snap later this week. So what does this mean for ski conditions? Ski conditions will be firm and fast by late this week.

Eaton is sure to be back out on the mountain making the most of retired life.

"I would have to say grandkids are my favorite part of retirement. But skiing is a very close second," said Eaton.