New Hampshire debates tightening voter eligibility laws

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A slew of bills aimed at tightening New Hampshire's voting laws are before lawmakers for hearings this week.

The Republicans sponsoring the bills say they're needed to ensure a fair voting process, while critics allege they'll clamp down on voting rights of certain groups.

Among the bills are efforts to change the definitions on who can vote, potentially making it hard for some groups, and eliminating Election Day registration. Other bills would narrow what IDs are accepted at the polls and put more requirements on people who want to vote without one.

Republican Rep. David Bates, the sponsor of many bills, says his goal is to make sure only people who truly live in New Hampshire vote here. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has expressed interest in some of the changes.

