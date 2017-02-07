Costco cleared to build Vt. gas station

Costco has been given the green light to build a big new gas station.

The discount retailer has been fighting for years to sell gas, too. It got its last permit last week.

But while it can now start building-- it may not. That's because it has to make traffic improvements near the store before the new gas station could open.

Costco staff members couldn't tell us Tuesday if the discount retailer plans to build before those traffic improvements are done.

Those improvements are included as part of a big VTrans plan for the entire Exit 16 interchange. It's called a Diverging Diamond and there are only a handful of them around the country. The unique $8 million fix has been in the works for years. Tuesday, VTrans officials told lawmakers that they could break ground as early as next year after getting rights of way from 23 properties.

"There's really three key reasons: safety, mobility-- that congestion piece-- and then pedestrian facilities," said Jesse Devlin of VTrans.

"It can't get any worse than it is now," said Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle County. "As anyone who has driven through there at peak times, whether it's in the morning or evening, you know the wait and the congestion, and it's getting worse. Every year, as we speak just more and more businesses on Water Tower Hill, and like I said, it's very difficult for people to commute back and forth to work through that intersection every day."

One possible obstacle could further delay work. The Conservation Law Foundation and Skip Vallee, who owns Maplefields, have appealed VTrans' Act 250 permit.

