Vt. lawmakers take aim at plastic grocery bags

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Lawmakers in Montpelier are taking aim at plastic grocery bags again.

Two bills this session aim to reduce or eliminate the bags. One would impose a 10-cent fee to be collected by stores on all bags paper and plastic. The other bill would just ban the bags outright. Supporters of the fee say it will discourage use of the bags without going to the extreme ban that some cities have imposed. Industry groups aren't happy about either option.

"It's a courtesy that we provide. It's part of doing business. It's been a practice, and our concern that obviously there needs to be some education, we can't do it overnight and imposing any type of a tax or fee on consumers is always a concern to us," said Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association.

The bill with the fee would not apply to small mom and pops that use less than 20,000 paper and plastic bags a year.

