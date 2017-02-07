Lake Placid says goodbye to 'Miracle on Ice' scoreboard

A crowd came to a historic arena in Lake Placid to see the scoreboard for one last time. After nearly 40 years since the game, officials say it was time for the board to retire.

In 1980, crowds shouted and cheered as the United States Olympic hockey team faced off and won against the Soviet Union in a match that's been named the "Miracle on Ice." Denny Allen was working at the Olympic center that day and still remembers the sound of victory that rang through the stadium.

"The things I remember about the game is the noise level and the fact that you could actually feel the building vibrating and just as the game went on, the noise level got louder and louder," said Allen.

The U.S. team became famous for the big win and turned the Lake Placid arena into a historic venue.

"We had goals, we went out and we played hard. We had a great coach, and we ended up winning it all. Something that I'll never forget." said Buzz Schneider, 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey player.

Tuesday, Schneider joined a crowd to say goodbye to one piece of that big day, the scoreboard.

"It's going to be missed. It's kind of bittersweet today. It's sad to see it go with the score 4 to 3 against the Russians, but I can understand with technology and marketing moving on why they had to make the change," said Schneider.

The scoreboard has been in the arena since the '70s. Officials say its age made it difficult to fix and repair. They've bought an all-new board from the same company that installed the original.

"It was a pretty nice scoreboard in its day. Daktronics is pleased to be able to be part of replacing this. This will be replaced with a video board about the same size, but it will be a fully video board," said Jim Morgan, retired Daktronics CEO.

Officials say it's going to take about a week to install the new scoreboard. The old scoreboard splits into multiple pieces, and they're still deciding what to do with all of them.

"One piece will be on display here for everyone to see. The other piece is going back to Daktronics and it's going to be in their corporate headquarters, because they feel it's such a part of their history and then the other two pieces... we'll have to make a decision on that," said Ted Blazer, Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) president.

The new board cost around $458,000 to replace. The Olympic center also plans to replace two other scoreboards at venues in Lake Placid, but they say none are quite as memorable as this one.