Quantcast

Rutland cracks down on drivers dodging red lights - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Rutland cracks down on drivers dodging red lights

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

Rutland may be the first city in Vermont to penalize drivers for cutting through parking lots to avoid red lights. The Board of Aldermen passed a new ordinance in the city that would prohibit drivers from taking those shortcuts. They heard from a resident who was almost hit by a car that cut through a Stewart's parking lot. Employees at the South Main Street location tell us they see people do it all the time.

Police say it's dangerous but it's not illegal in Vermont to cut through parking lots. But now Rutland has new rules.

"Anywhere there's a potential to take a shortcut, I think people are going to take it and try to save themselves 30 seconds. Normally, no harm is done but the potential for a car to hit a pedestrian is high enough that I am glad Rutland has this new ordinance," said William Notte, the president of the Rutland Board of Aldermen.

If residents don't petition to vote on the issue, it will go into effect by the end of February.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.