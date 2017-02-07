Rutland cracks down on drivers dodging red lights

Rutland may be the first city in Vermont to penalize drivers for cutting through parking lots to avoid red lights. The Board of Aldermen passed a new ordinance in the city that would prohibit drivers from taking those shortcuts. They heard from a resident who was almost hit by a car that cut through a Stewart's parking lot. Employees at the South Main Street location tell us they see people do it all the time.

Police say it's dangerous but it's not illegal in Vermont to cut through parking lots. But now Rutland has new rules.

"Anywhere there's a potential to take a shortcut, I think people are going to take it and try to save themselves 30 seconds. Normally, no harm is done but the potential for a car to hit a pedestrian is high enough that I am glad Rutland has this new ordinance," said William Notte, the president of the Rutland Board of Aldermen.

If residents don't petition to vote on the issue, it will go into effect by the end of February.