Quantcast

Wildlife Watch: Farmers fight coyote problem - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Wildlife Watch: Farmers fight coyote problem

Posted: Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Vt. -

Farmers in Addison County say coyotes are killing their livestock. Our Eva McKend caught up with John Roleau, of New Haven, who is struggling with the predators cutting into his bottom line. Watch the video for more on his story.

So what can farmers do if coyotes are attacking their animals? Kim Royar from Vermont Fish & Wildlife appeared on "The :30" to discuss the problem. Watch the video to see.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.