Meet Lady Cats Coach Chris Day

There's a new coach in town. The University of Vermont welcomed Women's Basketball Coach Chris Day to the community this season.

Day comes to Burlington from the City of Brotherly Love. He stopped by "The :30" to tell us more about his background, his first season at UVM and his plans for the Lady Cats.

