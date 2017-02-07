Quantcast

Patriots, fans celebrate Super Bowl title in Boston

Tuesday, February 7th

BOSTON, Mass. --  This is how it works in the world of sports...you win a title...you throw a party...and you invite everyone.

The New England Patriots and hundreds of thousands of their fans shook off the rain, snow, wind and cold and took to the streets of Boston and City Hall Plaza to celebrate the team's 5th NFL Championship.   The Pats putting together the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday night, rallying from 25 points down to beat Atlanta in overtime...and getting the last word in the deflategate saga in the process.   Fans more than happy to burn an off day to celebrate the achievement of a team that has made a motto of doing exactly the opposite.

