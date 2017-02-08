Death of missing Vt. college student ruled a suicide

DORSET, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say the death of a Bennington College student whose body was found in the waters of a Dorset quarry has been ruled a suicide.
Police said 21-year-old Hadil Marzouq left a residence where she was staying on Dec. 17 and didn't return. She was reported missing the next day. Divers found her body on Dec. 21. Police said the cause of death was drowning.
The Bennington Banner reports Det. Lt. Reginald Trayah says Marzouq's journal was found in her vehicle, which had been found parked at the quarry shortly after Marzouq was reported missing. A passage inside the journal led police to believe she took her own life.
Marzouq, of Palestine, had been staying with a host family in Bennington.
