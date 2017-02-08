Vermont farm-to-school grants to be announced

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - More than $80,000 in grants and technical support is being awarded to 13 Vermont schools to develop and expand farm-to-school programs.

The recipients will be announced at an event in the Statehouse cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The state Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets says the Vermont Farm to School Grant Program works to improve nutrition among children by connecting farmers to area schools and providing related educational experiences and curricula.

The program allows schools to add local food to their meals as well as adding farm education.

As of last year, the program had reached 120 schools around the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.