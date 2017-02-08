NH wants to recruit foster parents, mentors for teens

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities are looking to recruit people interested in becoming a foster parent or mentor to an older child.

Health Department officials say there's a critical shortage of foster families to provide care for middle and high school students leaving places such as the Sununu Youth Services Center.

The department's Division for Children, Youth and Families is hosting an event Wednesday for people interested in learning more about foster care. It's at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sununu Youth Services Chapel in Manchester.

Among the activities is a panel discussion with older youth who have benefited from foster care.

