NY lawmakers to hold hearing on human services spending

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers are taking a look at state spending on human services.

That's the topic of their latest state budget hearing, scheduled for Wednesday in Albany.

It's all part of the Legislature's ongoing review of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $152 billion state budget proposal.

Lawmakers are likely to recommend significant changes to Cuomo's suggested spending plan. The final product will be hammered out in negotiations between the governor and top lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly.

The Legislature hopes to approve a spending plan before April 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

