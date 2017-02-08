Police await word on 2 deaths believed to be drug-related

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Brattleboro police say there are indications the deaths of two men and a woman found to be suffering a serious medical emergency are drug-related, but they won't be able to say for sure until they get a ruling from the Vermont medical examiner.

Emergency crews were called to two locations in Brattleboro Monday in the late afternoon and early evening.

Police Capt. Mark Carignan tells the Brattleboro Reformer there are indications the deaths were drug-related. There were no signs of foul play or violence, but the investigation is continuing.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Carignan says investigators don't believe there is a particularly potent batch of heroin circulating in the community, but all heroin is dangerous.

