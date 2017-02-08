Quantcast

Police: Northern NY woman stole from nonprofit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A Saranac Lake woman is charged with stealing from first responders.

New York State Police say Shannon Bresett, 42, was the business manager and co-founder of the nonprofit Champlain Valley Search and Rescue in Plattsburgh.

Last summer, police started investigating Bresett and say they found she used more than $20,000 of the organization's money on personal purchases.

She's due in court later this month.

