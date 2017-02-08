Police: Northern NY woman stole from nonprofit

A not guilty plea from a South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening students and staff.
A not guilty plea from a South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening students and staff.
Vermont State Police say a driver is being charged in connection with a fatal crash in Salisbury last month.
Vermont State Police say a driver is being charged in connection with a fatal crash in Salisbury last month.
Police say a local woman drowned after the canoe she was in capsized on Lake Placid Friday.
Police say a local woman drowned after the canoe she was in capsized on Lake Placid Friday.
Police say two cars crashed on Route 191 Thursday.
Police say two cars crashed on Route 191 Thursday.
The owner of two Vermont resorts who is accused of misusing foreign investors' money in "Ponzi-like fashion" has received more news: his $950,000 tax refund was turned over to a federal receivership in charge of his assets.
The owner of two Vermont resorts who is accused of misusing foreign investors' money in "Ponzi-like fashion" has received more news: his $950,000 tax refund was turned over to a federal receivership in charge of his assets.
The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure.
The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure.
Will the new survey being sent to residents in Burlington's New North End result in lane changes on North Avenue? Channel 3's Alex Hirsch reports.
Will the new survey being sent to residents in Burlington's New North End result in lane changes on North Avenue? Channel 3's Alex Hirsch reports.
This weekend is your chance to get some great deals on used state vehicles.
This weekend is your chance to get some great deals on used state vehicles.